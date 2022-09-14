Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $78.54.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

