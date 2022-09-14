Franklin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.30 Million (FLY)

Franklin (FLY) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Franklin has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. One Franklin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Franklin has a market cap of $512,990.61 and $7.30 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00656336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00819138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.

About Franklin

Franklin’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 coins. The official website for Franklin is tokenfly.co. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield.

Buying and Selling Franklin

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

