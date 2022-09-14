Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,161,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,145,080 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $207,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FCX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 536,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,229,295. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.