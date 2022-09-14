Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel Buys 185,697 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 185,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,761,314.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 351,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,961.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Friday, September 9th, Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 200,800 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00.
Freshworks Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 1,640,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
