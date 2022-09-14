FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $43,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,228. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 128.30%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

