FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Trading Down 0.9%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.50. 26,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000.

