FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $4.12

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.03. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 41,853 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 3.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

