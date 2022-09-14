Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.