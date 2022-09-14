G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.42

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

G City Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $897.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.68.

G City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.