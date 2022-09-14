GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market cap of $1.72 million and $408,218.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00007739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 258.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.00 or 0.01736419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00821044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020731 BTC.

About GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Göztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using US dollars.

