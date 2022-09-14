Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. 58 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 5.65% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

