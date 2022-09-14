Gains Associates 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $139,893.00 (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Gains Associates coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. Gains Associates has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $139,893.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gains Associates has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00056858 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005402 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075559 BTC.

Gains Associates Coin Profile

Gains Associates (GAINS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Buying and Selling Gains Associates

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

