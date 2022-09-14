Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 234.1% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
GLMD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,481. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.34.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
