Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.33

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 35500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Galway Metals Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$66.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

