GAMB Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $9,970.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.19 or 0.99997724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.35 or 1.00144323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00059508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00065927 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.