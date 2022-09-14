Gamestarter (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0746 on Top Exchanges

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Gamestarter has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $58,515.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gamestarter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gamestarter has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gamestarter alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00445041 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00816531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016360 BTC.

Gamestarter Profile

Gamestarter launched on July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gamestarter’s official website is igo.gamestarter.com.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gamestarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gamestarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gamestarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.