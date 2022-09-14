Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,413,816. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

