Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 460,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,558,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $52.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

