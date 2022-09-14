Garde Capital Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.83. 3,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,846. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.78.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

