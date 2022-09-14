Garde Capital Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 621.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 490,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,575,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 1,753,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,325,125. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

