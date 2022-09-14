Garde Capital Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

