Garde Capital Inc. Has $9.66 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,476 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,262. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

