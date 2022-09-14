Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWM traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.06. The company had a trading volume of 856,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,358,121. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

