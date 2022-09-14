Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 339,558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,937,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $216.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,024. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.