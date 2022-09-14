Garde Capital Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $59.37. 77,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,266. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

