Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,395. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.95.
