Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $542.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $542.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBERY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. Geberit has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

