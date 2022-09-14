Geeq Price Reaches $0.12 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00813214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.