Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CFR traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day moving average is $130.45.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

