Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 41,702 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,702 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.3 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. 518,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,229,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

