Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,804. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.68 and a 200-day moving average of $205.57. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

