Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,339 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Devon Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.81. 261,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,657,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

