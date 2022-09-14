Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 146,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,753. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.