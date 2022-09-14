Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after buying an additional 204,602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,651,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,269,000 after buying an additional 1,034,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.08. The company had a trading volume of 231,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,272. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

