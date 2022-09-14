Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 52.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after acquiring an additional 188,825 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.19. 36,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $109.34. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

