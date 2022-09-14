GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.24.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

About GigaMedia

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.