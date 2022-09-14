GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.24.
About GigaMedia
Featured Articles
