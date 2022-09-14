Glennon Small Companies Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GC1)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Glennon Small Companies Price Performance

Glennon Small Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

Read More

Dividend History for Glennon Small Companies (ASX:GC1)

Receive News & Ratings for Glennon Small Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glennon Small Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.