Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,035 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Global Payments by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.75. 49,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 733.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.64. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $166.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

