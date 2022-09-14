Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Global Self Storage has a payout ratio of 126.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Global Self Storage Stock Down 0.2 %
SELF stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.34. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $7.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Global Self Storage by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
