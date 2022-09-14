Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period.

Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBIZ remained flat at $17.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,059. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

