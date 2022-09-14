Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

SRET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. 676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,097. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

