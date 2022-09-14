Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance
SRET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. 676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,097. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
