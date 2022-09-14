Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the August 15th total of 36,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Glory Star New Media Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 282,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,234. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glory Star New Media Group stock. Shah Capital Management grew its position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,557,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757,251 shares during the quarter. Glory Star New Media Group makes up about 2.0% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 11.09% of Glory Star New Media Group worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

