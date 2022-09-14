GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Down 4.1 %

GNNDY stock traded down $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $234.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

