Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Gogoro Stock Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ:GGROW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,299. Gogoro has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of electric scooters and electric scooter enabling components in Taiwan and internationally. Its electric scooters portfolio includes Gogoro SuperSport, Gogoro S1, Gogoro 2 Series, Gogoro VIVA XL, Gogoro VIVA MIX, and Gogoro VIVA.

