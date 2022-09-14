Goldcoin (GLC) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $865,324.18 and $898.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00299157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001237 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002474 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00023978 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

