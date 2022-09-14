Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Up 0.6%

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22. 26,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 26,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHYB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,538,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 122,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 51,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,687,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.