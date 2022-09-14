Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Stock Price Up 1%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.27. 8,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 34,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $300,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,435,000 after buying an additional 953,921 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.