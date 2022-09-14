Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Stock Price Up 1%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.27. 8,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 34,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.
Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Down 3.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $300,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,435,000 after buying an additional 953,921 shares during the period.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.