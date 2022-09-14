Goodwin PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 53.90 (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.65) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Goodwin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GDWN opened at GBX 2,780 ($33.59) on Wednesday. Goodwin has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,000 ($48.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,673.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,969.11. The stock has a market cap of £213.78 million and a PE ratio of 1,633.14.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

