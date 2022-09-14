Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Gowest Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

About Gowest Gold

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

