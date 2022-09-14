Gradient Investments LLC Buys 16,760 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 294.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 33,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.33. 23,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,661. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.